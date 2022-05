The 7th president of Somalia Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has been elected as a new member of the recently sworn in national assembly.

Sharif Sheikh Ahmed won Hop#146 seat, which held by securing minister Abdulaahi Mohamed Nur.

The opposition figures were quick to congratradualate the new MP and ex-leader who is also vying for the top seats.

All electoral delegates have voted in favour of sharif as MP. The election which took place in Jowhar which is the first constituency saw delays