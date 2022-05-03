Ghana: Enable Data Roaming Future On Your Phones - Gifec Boss

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Mr. Prince Sefah has advised Ghanaians to enable their data roaming feature on their mobile phones in order to enhance optimal quality of service.

According to him, government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, led by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation is currently rolling out two major policy initiatives.

One of the project he said, was the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project (GRT&DIP) Network, also known as RURALCOM, spearheaded by Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), deploying 2016 Telecom Sites in remote areas across the country, to connect about 3.5 million more Ghanaians with Voice and Data Services for the first time.

Mr. Sefah explained that on the RURALCOM Network, all existing mobile phone subscribers of the Licensed Mobile Network Operators (except GLO's, who will be brought aboard in the near-future), automatically connect (roam) for Voice Services, in unserved/underserved areas, otherwise not covered by their Primary Provider Network.

He explained another initiative being executed, was the National Roaming Policy, spearheaded by the National Communications Authority (NCA). The National Roaming Policy allows phones to automatically connect to the Mobile Network with the best Quality of Service available in any area, regardless of which Operator one is primarily subscribed to.

"Unlike the Voice connectivity, which should not require any user intervention, however, to benefit from automatic roaming with respect to Data Services, one must enable the Data Roaming function on the phone, whether on the RURALCOM or anywhere else in the country, as the Telcos begin to roll out Roaming Services across the country now", he underscored.

He mentioned that no one should restrict themselves from enabling the Data Roaming feature on their phones, since there should be no additional charges for these Roaming Services, at least, not without prior notification of consumers.

Mr. Sefah , who also doubles as Chairman of the Board at Ghana Digital Centres Limited urged consumers to simply go ahead by enabling Roaming on their devices and let the systems do the rest, using the Network of MNO with the best Quality of Service in any locality.

On his part, our Rural Mobile Network Users in particular, and Mobile Network Users in general, need to enable or confirm Data Roaming (using one of the three instructions shared below, as applicable) on all their Mobile Devices, to pick up the best Network available at any location and point in time, automatically and without paying any additional charges, regardless of which Operator you are subscribed to.

"It is, however, important to note that Data Roaming can be deactivated when heading to another country, to avoid unexpected Roaming charges", he reiterated.

He explained the process to activate roaming below;

How to activate Roaming (iPhone)

1. Go to -> Settings

2. Select >> Cellular

3. Select >> Roaming/Data roaming>>> to activate.

4. End

How to activate Roaming *(Android)*

1. Go to -> Settings

2. Select >> Network & Internet/Connections

3. Select >> Mobile Network

4. Select >> Roaming/Data roaming>>> to activate.

5. End

How to activate Roaming *(Yam)*

1. Go to -> Settings

2. Select >> Network

3. Select >> Network Type

4. Select >> Roaming/Data roaming>>> to activate.

5. End

