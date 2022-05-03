Ghana: UPSA 5th Classic Awards Held

Exclusive Classic Events, organisers of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) classic awards, has held its fifth edition of the prestigious awards ceremony to honour distinguished students are excelling in and outside their academics prospects.

Held on the University's campus during the weekend, the award scheme honoured several personalities who have, in their capacities aided in the development of student's affairs on campus.

Also some Deans at various faculties were honoured with citations for the remarkable work they have done to ensure students' welfare are paramount in their course of studies in the university.

Prof. Abednego F. O. Amartey, Vice Chancellor of UPSA was honoured for his tremendous work in putting the university at the forefront and preparing students for the job market and also making the school a top-notch place for academic studies.

Receiving the citation, Prof. Amartey commended Exclusive Classic Events for their good job in honouring students and staff efforts which is a means of motivating award recipients to do more.

He added that, it would also make those who are yet to be recognised and awarded do more in their endeavours.

"When you do your best in whatever field or endeavour, society will surely recognise you and make sure you always do your best even when no one is watching because hard work pays", the Vice Chancellor admonished.

Prof. Amartey charged the students to always strive for excellence in their academics and professional endeavours because excellence leads in all things.

He told the students to come back to the school and assist in developmental projects of the university because there is always room for improvement to take UPSA to the next level.

Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright, Registrar of UPSA cautioned the students to be circumspect about their dealings on social media and remain focus on their academic work.

She wished them the best in their academic endeavours though the academic work is never easy so they should know the importance of any decisions they take here on campus.

"Have fun on campus but make sure you enjoy your books so when you leave the school the success you would enjoy is the foundation you sacrificed while in school", she advised.

Benedict Nyarko, Events Organiser with Exclusive Classic Events said the awards ceremony started in 2018 and this is their fifth milestone which shows that the students and management of UPSA has welcomed the award as their own.

According to him, the initiative was to empower students to do more sterling works that would benefit the society at large and also appreciate their talents.