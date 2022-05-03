Somalia: PM Roble and Senate Speaker Discuss the Presidential Election

Mohamed Hussein Roble, Somali PM has held a meeting with the new senate speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi in Mogadishu, the OPM said.

The OPM statement said the PM first congratulated Abdullahi on his re-election as the Upper House speaker on April 27 and wished him success in discharging his duties.

During the talks, the two sides discussed issues regarding the presidential election which is more than a year behind its schedule due to the endless political wrangles in Somalia.

The PM was in charge of the elections since 2021 after Farmajo handed him over the responsibility to hold an indirect vote after the country failed the universal suffrage.