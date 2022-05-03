Nigeria: Empower Us to Tackle Land Grabbing, Traditionalists Tell Ogun Govt

Traditionalists have called on the Ogun state government to review its land grabbing law with a view to empowering the traditional institution to resolve land dispute using the traditional method.

This, they said, becomes necessary to tackle the menace of land grabbers wrecking havoc in different parts of the state as a result of land disputes.

The traditionalists made the call at a meeting with a real estate developer, Osokoya Adewale Morenikeji, at the palace of the Tami of Odogbolu, Oba Leke Oludipe in Odogbolu local government area of the state.

The meeting which was attended by community leaders, chiefs, traditionalists and other stakeholders was organised to find lasting solution to the crisis associated with land disputes in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the traditionalists, Tami of Odogbolu, Oba Leke Oludipe, lamented that the activities of land grabbers continue to persist despite the anti-land grabbing law put in place by the state government.

He said, alternate dispute resolution has been an effective way of solving major and minor issues without creating bias.

Oludipe who is also the Obanire of Ijebuland, said conflicts arising from matters can effectively be resolved through the help of traditional and community leaders, which include kings, Baale, Oloja (Alagemo), Oloritun, family head, family youth leaders and family members.

He said, as one of the arbitrators, he had helped in solving over 30 major issues about land matters alone since the beginning of this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that, for any economic development, there must be peace. When there is a crisis, the economy won't be developed, that's why we must allow peace to reign in all land dealings.

While narrating his sad personal experience with some land grabbers, Osokoya, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Celebrity City Estate, lamented that many lives had been lost and properties destroyed as a result of the activities of land grabbers who daily unleashed mayhem.

Osokoya said the meeting became essential considering the usefulness of land in the economic development of any nation.

He moved for the involvement of community leaders like the monarch, village head, and traditionalist before a prospective land buyer goes into any negotiation with anybody before buying lands at all.

"This is one of several different processes used to resolve disputes between parties, including negotiation, mediation, arbitration, collaborative law, and litigation.

"If these people are involved, when any issue arose from the transactions, they will be readily available to defend and speak out", Osokoya said.