Nigeria: 2023 - Tinubu Best Prepared for Presidency - Lagos APC

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, has described former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu, as the most prepared for the Presidency, among the no fewer than 20 people jostling for the party's presidential ticket.

Lagos State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, said Tinubu was fully prepared for the challenge of leadership in post-President Muhammadu Buhari era, and would trounce his opponents at the party's presidential primary.

Oladejo said: "The last time I checked, the Vice President was in charge of the economy. The only demand is for us to go to primary. Let us see how much support Osinbajo can garner from party members. This is someone who could not even win his polling booth. I'm not aware of any change in political relevance and popularity since the last elections.

"Nigerians need a prepared president who has paid his dues in enthroning democracy, mentoring potential leaders and being a destiny helper to numerous people aside from being the reference point for good governance in Nigeria.

"Asiwaju has a lot of support across the country. There are a lot of people who will come out to support him all over the country; even more in the North than South. So, we will be ready.

"We know Osinbajo is just a pawn on the chessboard of some game-masters. The message in the fact that his declaration came during the Holy Week is definitely not lost on all and sundry."

Vanguard News Nigeria