Nigeria: Five Nigerian TikTok Creators Who Are Sharing the Message of Ramadan With the World

In recent years, online platforms such as TikTok have made it possible for the Muslim community around the world to bond in a way that engenders a deep sense of Interconnection. TikTok has become a global destination for sharing wishes, ideas and thoughts and the spirit of togetherness during this holy month through delicious recipes, uplifting music, celebrations of heritage and halal fashion for the much-anticipated Eid celebration.

The global TikTok community of content creators is beautiful and rich in its diversity. This is something that TikTok welcomes and promotes by providing a digital space for self-expression and a level of human connection that is beyond what anyone could previously have imagined.

In celebration of the month of Ramadan, we're highlighting five Nigerian TikTok creators who are sharing the spirit of this season with the world.

Harbie69

Harbie is keen to use Ramadan to better understand her religion and has used her TikTok account to encourage others to do the same. She regularly posts content and videos that touch on the anticipation for Ramadan while sharing uplifting Islamic hymnals to encourage her 8K-strong community through the fasting period.

Holaridey

During Ramadan, when the importance of the community comes into focus, Holaridey uses this time to reconnect with family and share a her life with her TikTok community, while encouraging others to observe the holy month. From keenly anticipating the Ramadan period to posting videos of her family joining her to sing Islamic songs and counting down the days of the fast on TikTok, Holaridey is bringing the uniqueness of Ramadan in Nigeria to the world.

Fessa_Everyday

The practice of fasting is at the centre of what Ramadan means to Muslims, and Fessa_Everyday brings that detail to life with her innovative take on Nigerian dishes. She experiments with treats made for the early hour meal, Sahoor, as well as the fast breaking meal, Iftar. Fessa_Everyday's meals are inspired by her Nigerian heritage and include meals like miyan taushe, beef sauce, and rice, as well as date energy bars. Through all of this, Fessa's goal is to ensure that her followers eat healthy, sumptuous meals during Ramadan.

Sekkinat

Sekkinat is one of the many creators using TikTok to share relevant content during the Ramadan season. Her latest post for Ramadan reaffirms her devotion to her religion as she goes through one of the most auspicious months in the year.

Reeky6971

Reeky6971, a fashion-conscious creator, is taking the time to show off her halal fashion style. The Obafemi Awolowo University student keeps up appearances in a series of burkas while archiving her looks to make the most of Ramadan on TikTok.

