Mauritius: The Executive Vice President of Mitsui O.s.k. Line Ltd (Japan) Meets Prime Minister

press release

The Executive Vice President of Mitsui O.S.K. Line Ltd (Japan), Mr Toshiaki Tanaka, at the head of a delegation, met the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Mauritius, Mr Shuichiro Kawaguchi, was also present on the occasion.

In a statement after the meeting, Ambassador Shuichiro Kawaguchi said that the meeting between the Executive Vice President of Mitsui and the Prime Minister was fruitful. He pointed out that Mitsui O.S.K. Line Ltd (Japan) was one of the great entities of the Japanese private sector.

As for Mr Toshiaki Tanaka, he said that the objective of the meeting was to discuss with the Prime Minister his intent to dispatch a Japanese cruise ship to Mauritius.

He emphasised that the aim was to promote tourism between Japan and Mauritius, and added that he hoped to contribute to the bilateral relations between the two countries through this endeavour.