Nigeria: Ekiti Gubernatorial Election - Ekiti Needs Segun Oni for a New Dawn, Says Olukunle Olu-Ojo

Olukunle Olu-Ojo, an aspirant for Ekiti State House of Assembly , Ijero Constituency on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, has said that there is every need to bring back Segun Oni as the governor of Ekiti State in the forthcoming June 18th gubernatorial election for a new dawn of development and growth to emerge in the state.

The notable chartered stockbroker, entrepreneur and grassroots politician said; "what Ekiti needs at this particular time is not a continuation of hardship, woes and selfish governance but a new dawn to usher in good governance and socio-economic development."

"It always baffles me when I hear continuity, continuity of what? Continuity of absentee governor, Insecurity, Poor roads network, Negligence of duty, and Economic hardship? In fact, I will like to appeal to our people, they should ignore this campaign of continuity and say enough is enough! We can't continue like this. This is a time to bring in a tested and trusted leader with record of achievements. It is going to be a new dawn this June 18th, not continuity of hardship." Olu-Ojo said.

Olukunle Olu-Ojo is from Ikoro-Ekiti in Ijero Local government of Ekiti-State, he is a grassroot politician who have committed a good part of his resources towards community development and growth. He was born to the family of Late Chief Omodara Olu-Ojo, a great entrepreneur and community leader .

Young Olu-Ojo obtained WAEC at Babatope Memorial High School Ikoro-Ekiti in 1993 and proceeded to University of Ado-Ekiti where he bagged B.Sc Economics in 2003. He later went for a compulsory NYSC in Abuja in 2004. Shortly after his NYSC he got a corporate job with Integrated and Investment Limited, Oasis Capital Portfolio Ltd, Stacoprime Capital Honeycash Investment Limited among others as Financial And Investment Analyst, Head Marketing, Group Head, Wealth Creation&Portfolio Management and Executive Director respectively.

He later went to Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife for his Masters degree in Management Accounting in year 2010. He is a member of Chartered Institute of Stockbroker and National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria.

As a young reformer, Olu-Ojo was the Caretaker Chairman of Ikoro-Ekiti Students League (ISL) whose his regime later translated the students group to full democracy in year 2000.

He was a Social Director, Federation of Ijero Local Govt. Students Union (FISU) in 2000-2001. He became the Gov'nor of The Ekiti Pacers Club, a notable socioeconomic development group, where he served two terms consecutively (2015-2019). Before now he was an aspirant for Ekiti State House of Assembly (EKHA) in 2014/2015 General election under People's Democratic Party (PDP) where he had every opportunity to emerged as candidate of the party but later bowed down to party supremacy under the leadership of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Olu-Ojo is currently seeking to represent the good people of Ijero Constituency in the Ekiti State House of Assembly in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.