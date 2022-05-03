Angola: Taag Resumes Operations to Uige On Monday

30 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan airline TAAG resumes Luanda-Uíge-Luanda operations on Monday (May 2), after more than 20 years since it suspended its operations to the capital of the northern province.

The connection between the two provinces is secured by the Dash8-400 plane, which should take off from Luanda at 07:00 a.m., to land at "Manuel Quarta Mpunza" airport 45 minutes after takeoff, carrying 65 passengers, ANGOP has learned.

To maintain operational services on this route, the national airline will carry out two weekly flights, on Monday and Friday.

For this destination, tickets, at this embryonic stage, are sold at the promotional price of 9,500 kwanzas.

With this air link, the province of Uíge becomes the 14th domestic air destination served by TAAG, after the provinces of Huambo, Huíla, Cabinda, Benguela, Bié, Lunda Sul and Lunda Norte, Moxico, Cuando Cubango, Cunene, Namibe, Zaire.

