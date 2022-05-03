Angola: Government Reiterates Its Commitment to Employment Policies

Luanda — Angola's minister of Public Administration Labour and Social Security Teresa Dias said on Sunday that the Angolan Executive will continue to promote initiatives aimed at strengthening active employment policies, based on planning and increasing jobs.

In a statement ahead of the International Workers' Day (May 1), the minister states the sector will continue to develop public policies to address current and future challenges for the working class, always placing the improvement of working conditions as the focal point of his achievements.

The minister underlines the fundamental instruments of governance contained in the bill which repeals the general labour law (LGT).

The process, according to the minister, is a driving tool for all legal operators and represents a further step towards strengthening workers' rights.

"As part of the coordination of the Technical Study Group for the increase of the national minimum wage in Angola, the law establishes an increase of approximately 50% of the national minimum wage in the different economic areas, namely: agriculture , transport, services and manufacturing," she explained.

The Minister declared that the facts presented were insufficient with regard to the needs of the workers, however conditioned by the economic context which is the crucial element for the dynamism and the elevation of the living conditions of the workers.

Teresa Dias congratulates all the workers who, even in the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, have spared no effort to together alleviate the constraints caused by it to the families and to the workers themselves.

As for the May Day, she stressed that the date should serve as a reflection for all social actors in the field of the legal-labor relationship, with the aim of improving the conditions and income of the worker.

The date, she added, should also serve to ensure the effective protection of the fundamental rights of workers in Angola.