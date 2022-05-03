Angolan Armed Forces Strengthen Cooperation With Spain

30 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A delegation of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), led by Army General Egídio de Sousa Santos, strengthened cooperation ties with Spain, during a working visit to that country.

In a press release, the FAA said Saturday that the visit was part of the re-launch of military cooperation between the two countries and the strengthening of the exchange of experiences in terms of techniques and training of staff.

During the four-day visit, the Army Chief of Staff, Egídio de Sousa Santos, participated in a conference on the armed forces, their structure and organisation, in addition to analyzing the situation in the Gulf of Guinea, among other topics.

After thanking the Spanish authorities for their welcome and the invitation made by the Chief of Staff for Defence of the Kingdom of Spain, Teodoro López, he said that the visit to the European country reflects the existing expression of the good relations.

On March 14, 2017, the complement to the General Agreement in the Defence Sector was signed in Spain.

The document highlights cooperation in the areas of legislation for the armed forces, arms control and disarmament, as well as defence plans and budget management.

It includes peace support, search and rescue, humanitarian operations, crisis management, and communication and information systems.

As part of the visit, the Angolan ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, José Luís de Matos, praised the achievements of the "Angolan staff", which culminated in the conquest of national independence and the country's sovereignty.

