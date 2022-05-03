Mozambique: Covid-19 - Only One Patient Still Hospitalised

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported that there is only one person still undergoing medical treatment for the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

There had been three Covid-19 patients, all of them in the central province of Manica. On Sunday two of them were discharged from hospital, leaving just one, who is in intensive care and receiving supplementary oxygen.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,313,427 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 275 of them in the previous 24 hours.

273 of those tests yielded negative results, while two people, aged 21 and 51, tested positive for the virus. One was a Mozambican citizen, and one was a foreigner (the release did not give his nationality). This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,386.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 0.14 per cent on Saturday to 0.89 per cent on Sunday.

Once again, the Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19, and so the total death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,201.

20 people were declared on Sunday to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (12 in Cabo Delgado and eight in Gaza). This brought the total number of recoveries to 223.133, which is almost exactly 99 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 66 on Saturday to 48 on Sunday.

As for vaccination, the Ministry release said that to date 13,891,137 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which is 91.3 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above. 14.816.217 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.