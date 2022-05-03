Nigeria: Buhari to Security Chiefs - It's Your Duty to Find Terrorists and Eliminate Them

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, told heads of security agencies and service chiefs that it was their duty to know where the terrorists are and eliminate them.

Buhari gave the charge after joining other Muslims to observe the Eid prayers at the Mambila Barracks Parade Ground, Abuja, in commemoration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

Responding to questions as he returned to the Presidential Villa after the prayers, Buhari said his administration would continue to make the country safe for Nigerians.

He said it was important to make the country safe, especially as the rains had set in, noting that farmers must be assured of their safety as they returne to the farms, thereby securing the country's food production.

He said: "We'll continue to make the environment secure, especially when the rainy season is coming, so that farmers can go back to their farms and we wouldn't have problem of food security.

"Heads of the services of Army, Navy, Air Force, Inspector-General of Police and so on, are very much aware of the situation. It's their duties to know where the terrorists are and eliminate them."

On the forthcoming general elections, the president reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to free, fair and transparent process.

On who he would hand over power in 2023, the President simply said "the person Nigerians elect."

In his message during the Eid service, the acting Chief Imam of Mambila Barracks, Dahiru Shua Mohammed, stressed the need for genuine repentance from sin by all, love for one another, forgiveness, tolerance and constant prayers to Allah as the weapon against all adversities of life.

The Imam was also emphatic that extra efforts must be made to obey the commandments of Allah, exercising patience at all time for his sake, as well as maintaining competition in good deeds for humanity, nature, cooperation and brotherhood.

Special prayers were offered for an end to the various challenges bedeviling the country, peaceful 2023 elections, as well as sustainable national unity, stability and prosperity.