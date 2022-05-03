Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - Jonathan, Governors Seek Prayers for Nigeria's Security, Unity

Abuja — Former President Goodluck Jonathan and governors nationwide yesterday in their Eid-el-Fitr messages congratulated Muslims on the occasion of Sallah celebration to end Ramadan fast, seeking prayers for the nation's security and unity.

Jonathan and the governors' request on Muslim faithful to pray for the nation came against the backdrop of the high rate of insecurity in the country, which has led to loss of thousands of lives and large scale destruction of property.

Dr. Jonathan in a statement issued at the end of Ramadan by Ikechukwu Eze his spokesman, also prayed for peace and hoped that the supplications of the Muslim faithful will be accepted for the good of the country.

The statement read: "Congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan.

"May all the supplications of our Muslim brothers and sisters be accepted and may the blessings of Ramadan abide with us all. May we experience peace, prosperity and joy in all spheres of life. Let us remember those in need as we celebrate and pray for the stability of our nation."

Fintiri

Adamawa State governor, Ahamadu Fintiri, whose message was contained in a statement signed by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, congratulated his people on the successful completion of Ramadan fast.

"May Almighty Allah make Eid a great occasion for interaction, harmony, tolerance, and happiness for all," the governor said.

Fintiri who described peace as an essential ingredient to the development of any country, urged the people to keep praying and working for the peace and unity of the country and Adamawa State.

Glad that the people would be celebrating without the restrictions of COVID-19 this year, he admonished Nigerians to focus on the things that bind them together and eschew issues capable of dividing the country, especially going into a political year.

The governor also challenged Nigerians to see the nation's diversity beyond artificial divisions such as ethnic and religious differences and abide strictly by the teachings of the Holy Quaran as propagated by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

He said: "Sacrifices you have all made during the holy month of Ramadan should draw everyone closer to the Almighty Allah.

"I enjoin all our Muslim brothers and sisters to draw enduring lessons from the holy month of Ramadan, which include personal sacrifices and self-denial. I call on you to emulate the good virtues and teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Wike

On his part, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, congratulated the Muslim faithful for the successful fasting period and its attendant benefits of purification.

He called on all Nigerians to draw the lessons of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication derived from the teachings of the Holy Prophet all through the Ramadan period.

The governor, in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, assured the people of Rivers State that his administration would continue to promote religious tolerance and the right environment for the freedom of worship.

"I call on you, dear Muslim brothers and sisters who have been part of us in the state and government to at all times adhere to the essence of Ramadan and the teachings of Prophet Muhammed by showing tolerance, generosity, love and unity as well as by embracing mutual co-existence among the diverse ethnic nationalities in the country, especially in our dear state, Rivers.

"Divided, we achieve nothing but united, we achieve all, even beyond our expectations. Let us, therefore, be closely knitted in brotherhood and in love to advance the cause of unity and progress in our country, especially as another political transition draws near," Wike said.

While wishing Muslims a wonderful and peaceful Eid-El-Fitri celebration, the governor enjoined them "not to stop the act of spiritual rejuvenation as recorded during the holy month of Ramadan."

Ayade

In Cross River State, Governor Ben Ayade congratulated the Muslim community for fasting successfully through the 30-day Ramadan period and urged them to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammed on the essence of the religious obligation.

"This is the time, more than ever before, to connect to the virtue of love, compassion, unity and generosity which Prophet Muhammed symbolises and which the holy month of Ramadan taught us," he said in a statement by his media aide, Christian Ita.

The governor appealed to the Muslim Ummah, particularly in Cross River State to shun divisive tendencies capable of drawing back the country's wheel of progress and development.

He also urged Muslims in the state to be law-abiding and continue to pray for a peaceful Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for elections "because with prayers and supplications to God every problem is surmountable."

Ishaku

For Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, the discipline and sacrifice Muslim faithful exhibited throughout the holy month of Ramadan deserve commendation.

He prayed Allah to accept their ibadah and assured residents of Taraba that their welfare would remain the priority of his administration.

The governor added that all would be done to create and sustain the desired ambience of peace for them to pursue their legitimate activities.

He, however, condemned the recent bomb explosions in the state and expressed sympathy with those who lost their relations and those who sustained injuries.

Governor Ishaku urged the people to be vigilant and remain steadfast in their prayers for Allah to expose and punish those behind this evil against innocent people.

He solicited the support and full participation of the people in the political transition process that has already begun in the state and the country at large to ensure the election of the right calibre of leaders for the state and the country.

Ugwuanyi

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to continue to pray fervently to God for the peace, security, unity and progress of the country.

He congratulated Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr and wished them the blessings and guidance of Allah as he urged Nigerians to embrace peace, love, tolerance and sacrifice which were the exemplary virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

The governor, therefore, prayed for a peaceful and pleasant celebration, stressing that the significance of the Islamic event towards the enhancement of peace, security, unity and progress of the nation was enduring.

Buni

In Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni also felicitated with the good people of the state, saying the Ramadan fasting had in the last one month inculcated the virtues of patience, devotion, self-control, humility, kindness, forgiveness, altruism, and other virtues of Islam that should be extended beyond the month of Ramadhan for a just and peaceful society.

He reminded the people on Zakatul Fitr or giving out measures of foodstuff to the needy at the end of the fasting period, to give them a sense of belonging during the festive period.

Governor Buni prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the acts of ibadah worship and supplications made for the full return of peace and prosperity in Yobe State and Nigeria.

He admonished the people to continue supporting government policies and programmes with an assurance that his administration would provide more infrastructural development to improve the lives of the people.

The governor charged the people to be conscious and vigilant on strange movements and objects, and to report such in their vicinity to security agents.

He also urged them to remain peaceful and law-abiding as the 2023 elections set in, saying, peace is a necessary tool for successful election and development.

Accordingly, the governor called on the people to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to fully participate in the 2023 general elections.

"All political parties are enjoined to promote peaceful electioneering, devoid of rancour to promote the spirit of sportsmanship in politics and to strengthen Nigeria's democracy," he said.

"I also wish to commend the Nigerian Armed Forces, other security operatives and the vigilante groups for their patriotism and gallantry in the fight against insurgency and other crimes."

Fayemi

Similarly, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State congratulated the Muslim Ummah for witnessing this year's Eid-el-Fitri festival.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, he described Ramadan as an important pillar of Islam, saying it was fulfilling for the Muslim faithful to participate in the exercise and see its end.

Governor Fayemi believes Eid-el-Fitri is the crowning of the blessings received during the Holy month which draw the faithful closer to the Almighty Allah.

He said the lessons taught by Ramadan and learnt during the Holy month by the faithful would continue to shape their daily lives for a better relationship with their creator and fellow human beings.

The governor called on the Muslim faithful not to relent in their supplications to the Almighty Allah for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and fulfill its potentials as a great nation.

He also urged the Muslim Ummah to pray for peace, harmony and tranquillity in the 'Land of Honour' before, during and after the June 18 governorship election, stressing that God answers the prayers of the faithful.

Ortom

On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State also felicitated with Muslims in the country on the occasion of the EId-el-Fitri celebration urging them to sustain the spirit and lessons gained from the Ramadan period to promote peace, unity and progress in the nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The governor in a goodwill message by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, praised the Muslims for their sacrifices and prayers for the nation during the Ramadan fast.

He admonished them to "sustain the spirit and lessons gained from the Ramadan period to further promote the peace, unity and progress of the nation."

The governor particularly urged both the Muslims and Christians to pray for the nation to conduct a successful election and transition in 2023.

He also called for religious tolerance among different adherents saying, "from my knowledge and understanding, all religions preach peace, love and good neighbourliness."

He lamented that the security of lives and properties was still a serious challenge in the country and enjoined all Nigerians to enlist in the battle against all forms of crimes especially terrorism and banditry "which are threatening the unity of the country."

While wishing Muslims a successful celebration, the Governor said he was desirous of "an egalitarian society where every citizen is free to ply his or her legitimate trade in any part of the country without any fear of intimidation or molestation."

Lalong

In Plateau State, Governor, Simon Lalong felicitated with Muslims on the successful completion of the period of fasting which ushers them into the celebration.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, expressed optimism that the period of the fast provided "an opportunity for the Muslim Ummah to devote themselves to personal and corporate prayers as well as self-purification for a better relationship with God and man."

He said the Ramadan period was significant because it enabled them not only to commit their personal affairs to God but also ask God to intervene in the many challenges of the state and nation and charged them to "continue in this attitude of prayer and supplication as well as loving one another irrespective of religious, ethnic or other differences."

The governor also used the event to call for more prayers for Plateau and Nigeria, ahead of the 2023 general elections, calling for unity and tolerance by the electorate as well as the political class whose conduct and utterances were vital to the overall success of the elections.