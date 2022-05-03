South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 3, 2022

Cape Town —

Covid-19 Cases Rising, Uncertainty If Spike Is Fifth Wave

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 3,838 new Covid-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,795,763. Reports indicate that authorities remain uncertain if the spike in Covid-19 numbers is the start of the fifth wave or simply a resurgence caused by increased travel during the Easter long weekend and other religious holidays.

DA Leader On Fact-Finding Mission to Ukraine

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen is on a visit to the Ukraine to see for himself, the impact of the conflict, following the February 24, 2022 invasion of the Ukraine by Russia. According to reports, Steenhuisen will be visiting refugee camps and meeting with mayors, government officials, students and ordinary Ukrainians to get a first-hand account of their experiences during the conflict. Steenhuisen arrived in Lviv in the west of the country, and will embark on a six-day tour of Ukraine - mainly around the capital city Kyiv, which has been under heavy attack from Russian forces.

R12.6 Million in Sassa Grants Recovered from State Employees

Over R12 million has been returned to state coffers after it was found that over 3,268 state employees illegally benefited from Sassa grants. In 2021, it was revealed that over R200 million in state grants were being paid to the government employees. While some may have been entitled to grants distributed by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), they were not entitled to receive the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. The SRD grant was introduced in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic to assist unemployed individuals.