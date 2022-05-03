Liberia: Chinese Contractor Accused of Duping Liberian Businessman Over U.S.$480k

Monrovia — Mr. Wilson T. Nyanneh, a Liberian business is accusing a Chinese contractor Mr. Hong Bo/Song of Nature Building INC. of duping him over US$ 480,000 to do renovation work on the current sun-coast beach located in the Fish Market community.

When contacted, through in-person interaction, Mr. Hong Bo/Song refused to comment.

According to Mr. Nyanneh, he entered into a contract agreement with the Chinese contractor who charged him US$480,000 to do renovation work on the current Sun Coast beach but he has abandoned the project without giving any reason and all efforts to have him complete the job has failed.

The US$480,000 covers workmanship and the purchase of materials needed for the work. "He put me under the impression that he needed the money to buy materials so I paid him all. All the money is traceable because I paid him through checks."

In the contract dated September 15, 2021, the contractor was to provide all resources (Labor, management, supervision, tool, materials and equipment) necessary for the production of for construction working.

As per the agreement, the contractor is required to work with the owner of the institution during the construction work to support the development of maintenance capacity through work process training and internships with the respective facility management staff.

Mr. Nyanneh also told reporters that since Mr. Hong abandoned the project, he has written him through his lawyers requesting him to either return his money or complete his work but the contractor has ignored the communication from his lawyers.

Also as part of efforts to find a solution to the situation, Nyanneh said he has written the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia calling on the Ambassador to intervene since, in fact, the individual involve is a Chinese national but those efforts proved futile.

In a letter of complaint dated March 4, 2022, Mr. Nyanneh informed the Chinese Ambassador accredited to Monrovia that, as per the contract between him and contractor Hong, the project should have been completed on December 9, 2021 exclusive of Sundays and holidays. Up to the time when the communication was issued the Chinese Embassy, 50% of the work has not been completed.

Mr. Hong is also accused of purchasing substandard materials despite being advised by the client's personal engineer against using such substandard materials.