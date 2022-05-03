Liberia: Cummings Get Rousing Welcome in District 2

Montserrado — Hundreds of residents in Kpawen Town, District #2, Montserrado County turned out on Sunday, May 1, to give a rousing welcome to the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Alexander Cummings as he visited their town.

The mass turnout and warm reception was in apparent appreciation and recognition of the Alternative National Congress' assistance towards the construction of a market in 2017 and erection of a bridge estimated over US$10,000 in December 2021 in the District.

The visit by the ANC Political Leader is in continuation of his community engagement to meet, greet and interact with citizens on issues of personal concerns and critical national issues leading to the elections in 2023.

Kpawen Town, District #2 has an estimated 6,000 residents according to a community spokesperson, Mr. Preston Dentor, who welcomed the ANC Political Leader and entourage to the District on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by a cross-section of marketers from the Liberia Marketing Association, the Women of New Jerusalem, the United Bassa Women Association, the Gbandi Women Association, Islamic organizations represented by Imam Kadifi Sheriff, Youth groups and elders of Kpaween, District #2.

The citizens spoke of the lack of safe drinking water and deplorable road conditions which the government has failed to provide over the years. Responding, the ANC Political Leader expressed gratitude to the people of Kpawen Town, District #2 for the warm reception and the huge turnout which greeted his visit. Mr. Cummings empathized with the plight of the people in the district and blamed the mass suffering and poor and decaying infrastructure on the bad governance of the CDC government of President George Weah. He cautioned Liberians against repeating the past mistakes of electing and selecting incompetent and unqualified leaders in government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If you want a better country and improvement in your living conditions, elect and select better leaders, who are qualified and competent to bring about real change," the ANC Political Leader told the cheering crowd.

Mr. Cummings said with an ANC leadership, he will invest in education, youth training, job creation, protect and empower women, while the elderly will be rewarded for services rendered to the country.

Mr. Cummings concluded saying Liberia is too rich with so many natural resources including gold, diamond rubber, iron ore, bauxite, and other minerals for the vast majority to be living in abject poverty. He said it was time for Liberians to do some sober reflections and reject the old ways of repeatedly doing the same things and expecting different results.