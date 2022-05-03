Liberia: Nurse License Suspended for Performing Eye Surgery - a Practice Beyond His Scope Resulting to Damage of Child's Eye

Monrovia — The Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM) has suspended and seized the license RN#2140 of registered Nurse Beh Maweah-Gehi of the Z.B New Eye Center and Pharmacy in Ganta, Nimba County for conducting multiple eye surgeries which resulted to eye damaged of Success A. Konneh at age 3.

The LBNM over the weekend through a press conference said their action to suspend Nurse Beh Maweah-Gehi with license number RN#2140 is in line with a complaint received from the Liberia Dental and Medical Council (LBNM) on February 2 that found him guilty of conducting multiple eye surgeries on then 3-year old Success Konneh that resulted into the weakening of the child's eyesight.

The Registrar of the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery Madam Cecelia Kpangbala-Flomo said Nurse Beh Maweah-Gehi "went beyond his scope of practice as a registered nurse in Liberia; and at the time of the surgeries in August 2020, the license of Mr. Beh Maweah-Gehi was expired as far back as 2014".

She said the unprofessional and medical malpractice conducted by Mr. Maweah-Gehi caused deterioration in the sight of the child's both eyes and the board hereby takes administrative action to suspend his license from the practice of all nursing activities in the Republic of Liberia pending the outcome of his case filed to the Ministry of Justice for further investigation and action based on the gravity of the medical malpractice committed by Mr. Beh Maweah-Gehi of the Z.B New Eye Center and Pharmacy in Ganta, Nimba County.

She further called on all nurses and midwives to practice using the nursing and Midwifery code of ethics as a standard guide, adding that, the LBNM will not hesitate to implement its power and authority as provided in its 2016 amended nursing and midwifery practice act of the Republic of Liberia in protecting the public health of all Liberians.

Meanwhile, Armah V. Konneh the father of Little Success A. Konneh,4, is calling on passionate Liberians to come to the rescue of his son to seek advanced treatment elsewhere in other to regain the eyesight of Success.