Liberia: GVL Dedicates the Elementary School to Benefit Over 100 Students in Nitran, Sinoe County

Sinoe County — As part of Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. (GVL)'s commitment to support and improve the school system within its area of operations, GVL has put a smile on the faces of over 100 children for having the Elementary School in Nitran, Sinoe County refurbished with six classrooms.

The school was fully furnished at a value of US$12,000, allowing students to acquire quality education and to have access to a conducive learning environment without travelling long distances. The project is part of the GVL Educational Support Program (GES Program) designed to support the educational needs of GVL employees' dependents and children from the surrounding communities.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony held on the school campus, GVL General Manager for Sustainability, Dr. Michael Abedi Lartey, lauded his team and the people of Nitran for having good collaboration and said that the Company has been faced with many challenges but remains committed to fulfilling its commitment to improve the educational system within its concession communities. "Thanks to those who made us to be here today to present valuable infrastructure that will bring life to our children for the future. The Company will continue to work with local communities to improve social and economic empowerment," said Dr. Lartey. Further, he added that GVL has budgeted about US$280,000 annually to support the schools in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties under its GVL Educational Support Program. He then thanked the Ministry of Education for the support and collaboration.

In separate remarks, the Acting County Education Officer (CEO) of Sinoe County, Mr. Moses Tuwleh and Kpayan Education District Officer thanked GVL Management for the reconstruction of the facility and the support to education. The duo praised GVL for the school project and said that the decision and initiative made by GVL to invest in education was never a mistake as education helps in the development of human capacity building, career accomplishment and transform the living standard of the life of every individual. They called on the community to support GVL investment in order to benefit from more developments and urged them to properly manage the school for its longevity. In appreciation, Mr. Kun awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to GVL Regional Manager of Sustainability, Mr. Willie Chea including GVL Finance and Control Manager, Joanna Mondubue amongst others for the level of hard work done.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of Nitran CRC, Mr. Jackson Tweh and District Commissioner, Mr. Sylvester Tweh thanked GVL Management for being committed to the agreements signed and acknowledged the many contributions GVL has made in Nitran. Receiving the keys to the facility, the Principal of the Tarwleh Koffa School, Mr. Daniel Darren also thanked GVL for the facility and pledged that the school will be properly managed and taken care of for the benefit of the communities' children.

In addition, GVL has completed the construction works on a three-classroom annex to the Tubmanville High School in Tartweh, Sinoe County valued at US$10,000 to provide an adequate space for students in the institution. The school extension is at a result of increased population in the area. The construction of the school will enhance the educational system in Nitran and the surrounding districts and will also put an end to students travelling long distances to acquire high education as was done in the past.