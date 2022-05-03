Tanzania: Pablo, Chama Grab March Awards

SIMBA'S Head Coach Pablo Franco and his attacking midfielder Clatous Chama were awarded their prize on Saturday by the Premier League sponsor NBC as the winners of the best coach and player respectively for March.

The winners were offered a 1m/- cash prize together with trophies before the traditional rival's derby; the match ended with a barren draw at Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam.

NBC Managing Director Theobald Sabi presented the prizes to the winners.

Pablo and Chama won the prize after they led the Msimbazi street outfit to beat Biashara United 3-0 and then defeated Dodoma Jiji 2-0.

The Spaniard emerged the winner ahead of Young Africans coach Nasriddine Nabi, Geita Gold's Fred Felix Minziro and Francis Baraza of Kagera Sugar.

At the same time, Chama won the award ahead of Yanga's top striker Fiston Mayele and Mtibwa Sugar's Frank Kahole.

In March, Chama played in all two league games against Biashara United and Dodoma Jiji and scored two goals for the reds.

Meanwhile, Simba have named three of their stars in the April Emirate Aluminum (ACP Simba Fans Player of the Month).

The stars are fullback Shomari Kapombe and two centre backs; Henock Inonga and Joash Onyango.

Midfielder Sadio Kanoute and left-back Mohamed Hussein entered the top five before being reduced to three.

Voting has already begun via www.simbasc.co.tz and will close on May 2nd at 6 p.m.

After the voting exercise is completed, the winner will be awarded Shs 2,000,000 in cash and a trophy from the Emirate Aluminum ACP sponsors.