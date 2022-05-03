Sudan: Eid El Fitr - Call for Calm in West Darfur

El Geneina — The Wali (governor) of West Darfur state, Gen Khamis Abdallah Abakar, has called on all sectors of society to renounce violence and tribalism and to be alert "in order to abort the conspiracies woven by the enemies of peace".

Addressing the West Darfur public after Eid El Fitr prayers on Monday, Abakar renewed the commitment of the parties of the peace process to the terms of the Juba Peace Agreement, calling on the authorities to start implementing the security arrangements clause, and the file of the return of the displaced persons and refugees, and to support the stability, peace and the development projects.

The Wali expressed his regret over the recent violence* that the state has witnessed, especially in the areas of Kereinik, El Geneina and Jebel Moon, calling on the leadership of the state, the political forces and the native administration to work together in support of the security and stability.

He pointed to the efforts of his government in boosting the security and stability and implementing service projects, pointing out that an electricity generator was brought to Geneina Power Station in order to guarantee the electricity flowing for the citizens.

He also referred to the providing of medical treatment and CT scan equipment, the endeavours to complete El Geneina Specialised Hospital project, providing textbooks and seating, the concern with education issues, as well as his government's efforts to sign contracts with a company in the field of roads to link the state localities, as well as digging new water wells to solve the water shortage in El Geneina city, in addition to addressing the economic situation by opening windows for consumer goods to reduce the cost of living.

The Sultan of Massalit tribe, called on the public to stick to tolerance and to forget the bitterness of the past and to contribute to the social peace among the components of society, affirming the readiness of the leaders of the native administration to play their role to stop the hostilities and tribal escalation and to establish the values of cohesion and peaceful coexistence between the communities.

The Imam of Eid El Fitr prayer, Sheikh Khalid Omer El Imam, has called on the federal government to expand the prestige of the state and the rule of law, and to support security and stability.

He called on all the components of the society to contribute actively to completing the project for support to the programs for the return of the displaced persons to their camps in support of the efforts to achieving stability in the area.

* The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) has confirmed that the violence in El Geneina and Kereinik in West Darfur over the past week claimed at least 200 lives, including nine women, 24 children, and 23 seniors. Medical facilities to deal with dozens wounded in the strife are severely overstretched, the doctors say.