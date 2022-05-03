Sudan: Junta Forces Disperse Sit-in At Sudan Prison

Khartoum / Omdurman — A solidarity sit-in by relatives of detainees outside Soba Prison in Khartoum, was broken-up by government forces on Saturday evening, lawyers from Sudan report. The sit-in was one of six that were organised by Emergency Lawyers at prisons in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan.

The Emergency Lawyers report reported via social media that they, accompanied by a group of revolutionaries, resistance committees, political and professional forces, were able to reach Soba prison and send Eid greetings and congratulations to the detainees.

The lawyers had announced the performance of Eid prayers in front of six prisons in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan, in solidarity with the detainees. They say that the sit-in at Soba was countered by a line of government troops. While no new detentions were reported, the lawyers say that the protestors attending the sit-in were dispersed and driven away from the precincts of the prison.

In a separate report, speaking on behalf of the Emergency Lawyers, Amira Mohamed told the Sudan Today programme on Radio Dabanga that three women detainees have been released from Omdurman prison at dawn today (Monday), after a month in detention.

Mohamed confirmed to Radio Dabanga that Fatima Fadlallah, Yasmine Bashir, who were detained during anti-coup protests in Omdurman a month ago, and Nariman Ibrahim, who was arrested on April 6 from Sixty Street, were released after the Emergency Lawyers submitted a memorandum to the Khartoum state security committee demanding the release of detainees. Mohamed underlines that while the three women have been released, many more are still incarcerated.