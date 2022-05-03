Namibia: Tsumeb Railway Line Reopened After Crash

TRANSNAMIB expected the Tsumeb railway line to be reopened by last night, following a railway accident on Thursday that damaged the tracks and left a locomotive and three rail carriages destroyed.

A radio communication breakdown is believed to have caused the driver of a locomotive to slam into several stationary rail wagons near the Tsumeb station at 21h00 on Thursday.

The locomotive and three wagons partially capsized, causing damage to the rail line and blocking further train movemenst.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

TransNamib spokesperson Abigail Raubenheimer told The Namibian yesterday that the damaged rolling stock has been removed, and progress to repair the rail tracks is at an advanced stage.

"We expect the line to reopen tonight," she said.

The rail accident is one of several similar incidents in recent years, which place a heavy burden on TransNamib's availability of locomotives and rail wagons.

TransNamib CEO Johny Smith said TransNamib has 20 operational locomotives, but it needs double that number to effectively carry out its railway services countrywide.

This accident worsens the burden.