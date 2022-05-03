Tanzania: Address Digital Gender Gap, Minister Tells Stakeholders

MINISTER for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dr Dorothy Gwajima has called on stakeholders to collaborate with the government to raise awareness about cultural barriers that prevent women and girls from gaining access to technology.

She said despite several initiatives, a significant digital gender gap remains, limiting the equitable realization of the benefits of digital transformation.

Dr Gwajima made the remarks recently in Dar es Salaam at the launch of the second phase of the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI).

"Research shows that 90 per cent of future jobs will require ICT skills, and two million new jobs will be created in the computer, mathematical, architecture, and engineering fields," she said. "It is critical to work together to break down every barrier preventing women and girls from having access to technology."

She believes the digital revolution has enormous potential to improve women's social and economic outcomes.

Dr Gwajima further said that the government, through the Ministry of Community Development, has taken a number of steps to eliminate Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and empower women and girls in all sectors of the country.

Other issues highlighted by the minister that require coordination between the government and stakeholders include ensuring that girls' living standards are improved, as well as empowering girls technologically, socially, economically, culturally, and politically.

The event was organized by UN Women and the African Union Commission (AUC) in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and UNICEF.

Over the course of four years, AGCCI intends to empower and equip 2,000 African women and girls aged 17 to 25 with digital literacy skills, putting them on track to pursue professions in the ICT sector. The Belgian government is funding the programme.

Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda will participate in the second phase.

Deputy Regional Director of UN Women Africa, Zebib Kavuma said the Gender and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) agenda is timely and an urgent priority precisely because digitalization offers vast potential for women and girls; to end poverty, improve education and health, agricultural productivity, and create decent jobs.

Ms Kavuma said the involvement of women and girls, as well as leadership in driving the tech sector, is a central accelerator of social and economic development in Africa.

"Reports show that girls are being silenced online by severe levels of harassment that are targeted at them due to their gender and other intersecting attributes, such as race and disability. There is, therefore, an urgent need to address the barriers to girls and young women's access and opportunities to technologies across Africa," she said.

According to her, actors that curtail women and girls' participation in the STEM field include family responsibilities and societal patriarchal attitudes influenced by socio-cultural values and beliefs which discourage women from pursuing such careers.

Other she said was lack of conducive work environments and remuneration which women must overcome, including biased stereotypes about their competence and in some cases; these are not remunerated as per their qualifications.