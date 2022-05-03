Uganda: Nakibinge Tasks Security Agencies to Investigate the Machete Killings in Kyengera

The titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, has urged for a reduction on taxes on commodity prices so that prices can lower.

Nakibinge was speaking on Monday at his residence in Kibuli, where he invited a number of dignitaries for the Eid luncheon.

Nakibinge also tasked security agencies to investigate the machete killings in Kyengera and some parts of Nansana municipality, adding that the police should carry out thorough investigations and the culprits prosecuted.

"Bijambiya in Wakiso and Nansana, we urge you to find out the people behind that. Investigate these people who are hacking Ugandans in different parts of Kampala, Wakiso, Nansana, please help to arrest those who are behind this incident," he said.

Nakibinge also tasked the police to investigate fire outbreaks in various schools in the country, adding that there have been many fire outbreaks since this year started which he thinks are done deliberately by people with criminal intentions.

"I ask the security to investigate the schools that have been set ablaze and I urge Muslims to keep law and order. We should utilise what Allah has given us to bring development," said Nakibinge

Supreme Mufti, Muhammad Shaban Galabuzi urged the government not to leave the country's coffee in the hands of a company that has not delivered on Lubowa Hospital, adding that there is need for a review of the agreement because it doesn't favour the local farmers dealing in coffee.

"The investor was given the mandate to build Lubowa Hospital, the work is still incomplete, we wouldn't wish to give her another task of such a multitude. The deal is no good for Ugandans because I am also a coffee farmer," he said.

Galabuzi advised that the only thing the government can do at the moment is to back off the controversial Coffee Agreement with Vinci Coffee Company which has turned out to be a big threat to the Coffee industry.

The Buganda Kingdom First Deputy Katikiro Twaaha Kaawaase Kigongo, appealed to the coffee farmers not to lose hope and shouldn't go home to start cutting down their coffee trees saying that the agreement is like wind which will also blow and pass.

He said that the agreement needs to be changed because many of the people in Buganda depend on coffee as their source of income.