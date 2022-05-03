Uganda: MTN Uganda, Busoga Launch the Kingdom's 2022 Masaza Football Tournament

MTN Uganda in partnership with the Kingdom of Busoga, over the weekend, launched the 2022 Busoga Kingdom County football tournament popularly called "Empaka z'omupiira gw'amasaza".

At a press conference held at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, it was announced that the tournament will kick-off on Saturday 14th May 2022 at St. Gonzaga field, Kagoma - Buwenge town council, with Butembe county taking on Buzaya.

The games will be played in a home and away format for 2 months, leading up to the finals to be held at Kakindu Stadium on Friday 13th August 2022.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope the IV, will grace both the opening games and the finals that are expected to attract record crowds, following the easing of restrictions to gatherings.

While launching the tournament, Joseph Bogera, the MTN Uganda General Manager - Sales & Distribution said that MTN has built strong partnerships with kingdoms because they are a strong community establishment that foster a unity of purpose, in the communities where MTN operates.

"MTN partnered with Busoga kingdom to foster the socio-economic and cultural wellbeing of its people through supporting health, education, and sports initiatives. We are happy to be launching an activity that brings so much joy to many people, particularly at this time when that privilege had been taken away by the pandemic restrictions," Bogera said.

Dr. Muvawala Joseph, the Prime Minister of Busoga thanked MTN Uganda for loving and supporting the people of Busoga over the years.

"I am happy to note that after 2 years of no social activity, this tournament will bring the people of Busoga Kingdom together through football. We are very excited and look forward to these matches," Muvawala said.

The second Deputy Prime Minister, Hajji Osman Noor, who also oversees the kingdom's ministry of Sports commended MTN for the support they continue to extend to the Obwa Kyabazinga's community programs.

"I thank MTN for supporting us yet again with the sponsorship of our Masaza football tournament. We commit to mobilise the community to support their counties and bring back that excitement we've missed the last two years," he said.

Details of the Masaza football games schedule will be communicated daily on radio stations across the kingdom and on Baba TV.

Apart from Busoga Kingdom, MTN Uganda has partnered with other cultural institutions namely, Tooro, Bunyoro, Ker Alur, and Ker Kwaro (Acholi).

These partnerships seek to uplift the socio-economic, and cultural wellbeing of the communities in these kingdoms through supporting health, education, and sports initiatives.

This is based on the premise that cultural institutions play a pivotal role in the maintenance, revitalisation, and documentation of peoples' cultural heritage as well as facilitating the social-economic wellbeing of communities.