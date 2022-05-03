South Africa: 2,650 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded

3 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 2 650 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 798 413.

This increase represents a 21% positivity rate.

"Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports seven deaths and of these, five occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100 370 to date," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (51%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%).

Western Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of the new cases.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 21.0%, and is lower than yesterday (22.0%). The 7-day average is 20.7% today, and is higher than yesterday 20.4%. The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased," the NICD said.

There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of 24 505 584 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

