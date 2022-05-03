Namibia: Unions Say Nujoma Lacks Political Will

IN their May Day message, workers from the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna) and the Namibia National Labour Organisation (Nanlo) have called for changes in the labour ministry.

At the celebration held at Walvis Bay yesterday, the workers accused the ministry of lacking urgency to deliver on workers' issues.

They also lamented their difficulties in securing appointments to engage the minister.

"We have seen of late that the Labour Amendment Act remains parked since 2017, because they know they (ministers) are the owners of companies. They don't want to see this law being amended," said secretary general of the Namibia Wholesale and Retail Workers Union and the Namibia Building Workers Union Victor Hamunyela.

"The introduction of a national minimum wage remains parked since the submission of the report in September. The introduction of the long-awaited national pension and medical aid also remains parked."

Hamunyela called on the appointing authority to urgently intervene against what he termed a lack of political will from labour minister Utoni Nujoma's office.

Workers also accused the labour commissioner's office of dragging its feet in its handling of labour cases.

According to Leonard Leonard, a worker at a fishing factory at Walvis Bay, cases often take over a year before they are heard.

"I don't know if they don't have enough people or the people in those offices are reluctant to hear our cases?"

"The ministry of labour at Walvis Bay does not exist, the officials there don't solve workers' issues. They just listen to company managers, not the workers. The minister should consider reshuffling staff in the labour offices," said union member Julius Hamunyela.

Worker Albert Ruiters has been waiting on a salary increase, agreed on by the company and union, for two years.

"We no longer know who is telling the truth between the labour office and the unions. The union always tells us they are waiting for the ministry's ruling."

Union member Lesheni Shixwanda accused the labour minister and employees of being compromised.

"That is why they are unwilling to solve workers' issues because it's their companies that are impacted by labour issues."

Nanlo affiliate, the Mining, Metal, Maritime and Construction Workers Union's Erongo regional coordinator, Emmanuel Festus, presented the union's proposed plan to uplift the living conditions of workers, especially those in the fishing industry.

In their plan, called Agenda 2023, they set out six goals to be achieved by 1 October 2023.

They want a national minimum wage, fair compensation for overtime worked, housing allowance, compulsory pension, medical aid and 90% permanent employment in the fishing industry.

Festus said his union plans approaching the leaders of opposition parties to help them achieve these goals.

"We have seen that political parties normally come to us and make promises during campaigns. This time around it's not going to be business as usual.

Only if you do what we are asking will we ask our members to vote for you."

In his May Day statement, labour minister Utoni Nujoma acknowledged that a large percentage of workers are not well paid and lack health and safety protection.

"Too many workers are subjected to violence and harassment at work, including gender-based violence and sexual harassment," he said.

He encouraged the workers to learn about their rights and the protections, guaranteed by labour and employment laws, and advised labour unions to rededicate themselves to improving their representation of workers.

"A trade union should not be treated by its officials as a money-making opportunity or a political stepping stone. Trade unions must be dedicated to protecting and promoting the interest of workers," said Nujoma.

Worldwide, May Day is celebrated on 1 May, to raise awareness on workers' rights and to shed light on past labour struggles and rights violations.