South Africa: North West Provincial Legislature 2022/23 Presents Annual Performance Plans and Budget, 3 May

3 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development to meet department on their 2022/23 Annual Performance plans and budget

On Tuesday, 03 May 2022, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism, Agriculture & Rural Development will hold a meeting with the Department of Rural Development and Agriculture over their 2022/23 Annual Performance Plans in the NWPL Committee Room 2 at 12h00.

The 2022-2023 Annual Performance plan briefing will provide an analytic overview of the macro and micro economic annual performance plan of the Department. This exercise will assist the Committee to plan its oversight work accordingly with the developed plans. The key issues of interest for the committee will be:

Budget allocated for the departmental plans in terms of North West Appropriation Bill 2022.

How the Budget and plan will ensure the inclusion, transformation and promotion of previously disadvantaged producers in the agricultural mainstream economy.

How will the Plan address issues of Food Security and high unemployment in the province as per National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030 goals and the Medium Term Strategic Framework (2019-2024)?

How will the APP support empowerment of the Youth, Women and People with Disabilities (PWD), who for a long time have become vulnerable groups in our respective societies.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X