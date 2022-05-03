South Africa: North West Provincial Legislature 2022/23 Presents Annual Performance Plans and Budget, 3 May

press release

North West Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development to meet department on their 2022/23 Annual Performance plans and budget

On Tuesday, 03 May 2022, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism, Agriculture & Rural Development will hold a meeting with the Department of Rural Development and Agriculture over their 2022/23 Annual Performance Plans in the NWPL Committee Room 2 at 12h00.

The 2022-2023 Annual Performance plan briefing will provide an analytic overview of the macro and micro economic annual performance plan of the Department. This exercise will assist the Committee to plan its oversight work accordingly with the developed plans. The key issues of interest for the committee will be:

Budget allocated for the departmental plans in terms of North West Appropriation Bill 2022.

How the Budget and plan will ensure the inclusion, transformation and promotion of previously disadvantaged producers in the agricultural mainstream economy.

How will the Plan address issues of Food Security and high unemployment in the province as per National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030 goals and the Medium Term Strategic Framework (2019-2024)?

How will the APP support empowerment of the Youth, Women and People with Disabilities (PWD), who for a long time have become vulnerable groups in our respective societies.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.