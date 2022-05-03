South Africa: MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi Visits Tharisa Mine in Rustenburg

press release

Economic Development intervenes to concerns by Mmadithokwa community in Marikana

The North West MEC for Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Kenetswe Mosenogi accompanied by the Executive Mayor of Bojanala District Municipality, Cllr Matlakala Nondzaba, MMC Environmental Health Services, Cllr P Maremo, and Environmental Technical teams led an engagement and environment inspection at Tharisa Mine, Rustenburg, recently.

The engagement was aimed at addressing complaints raised by communities residing in Mmaditlhokwa and Lapologang regarding the operations of Tharisa mine which negatively affect their wellbeing. The concern raised include amongst others noise and vibrations caused during blasting, air, and water pollution, and how they forced to evacuate their homes during the blasting schedule, and radius of their houses to the mining zone. Part of the engagement was to conduct site inspection at Tharisa Mine to check compliance in terms of the various mining legislative requirements including the Covid 19 protocols.

The meeting follows an episode that was aired on Checkpoint on eNCA, channel 405, on the 07th April 2022, where the community blames the government for allowing the mine to violate their to health and safety rights.

MEC Mosenogi in addressing the delegation appealed to the management of Tharisa mine management to have constant engagements with communities on issues affecting them to avoid community unrest. "As government we need to urgently develop an integrated plan to address all environmental issues affecting local community to rebuild and reposition our people's confidence in government and private sector, fast track the relocation of the community and have an engagement with the community, said Mosenogi.

She also urged mining management to have constant interaction with the local community and have economic activities that will change their current living conditions. In addition to that she urged them to make a public apology and make an undertaking and commitment to the residents of North West that they will adhere to legislative compliance issues as per mining prescripts.

Environmental Specialists from DEDECT, Department of Mineral Resource and Energy (DMRE), Bojanala, Rustenburg and Madibeng municipalities conducted assessment on the mining operations and recommended that Tharisa should comply with the National Environmental Air Quality Act and National Dust Control Regulations and review dust management plan.

It is reported that the local clinic has registered high number of patients with respiratory diseases due to air pollution caused by the mining activities around the area.

MEC Mosenogi highlighted that mining companies should ensure that local small businesses have economic benefits as there are demands for equipment, infrastructure and services. For mining suppliers, there are many mining business opportunities in in this sector, says the MEC.

Tharisa Mine was instructed to submit a comprehensive report on the remedial actions on the overall concerns raised by the local community, engage relevant authorities before relocation of the community and make a public apology to the community within seven (7) days after the meeting.

The department in partnership with Bojanala District Municipality and other relevant departments will conduct an Environmental Awareness Session with the community before the end of May 2022. The team will closely monitor progress in relation to Tharisa mining operations and report to the Political Heads of all the affected Departments and municipalities.

Part of the resolutions taken was for the establishment of a dedicated team comprising of all affected stakeholders to manage and closely monitor all the mining companies operating within the North West. .