Namibia: Oshakati Mayor in Dark On Strike

OSHAKATI mayor Leonard Hango says he's not aware that town council employees voted to go on strike this week.

The decision to go on strike followed the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development's refusal to give employees a 7% salary increase.

Council employees participated in an election on Friday to decide to go on strike or not. The election results, seen by The Namibian, indicate that 93 council employees participated in the elections. Ninety one employees voted in favour of the strike, while one employee voted against it, and another abstained.

"I don't know the outcome of the election. The CEO will inform me tomorrow," Hango said.

The town council included a salary increase for staff in its 2021/22 budget but the line ministry, based on a Cabinet decision, indicated that there will be no salary increases for government employees, local authorities and parastatals, he said.

Hango added that salary increases for council employees are long overdue.

The town's CEO, Timoteus Namwandi, declined to comment on the matter on Sunday, saying The Namibian should wait until today.

In a council meeting in February, the issue of staff salaries had been referred to the Office of the Labour Commissioner, Hango said.

Last year, the town proposed to increase water tariffs by 3,5% and sewer tariffs and refuse removal by 2%, respectively, while other municipal services remain unchanged.

Council minutes for 11 May 2021, provided to The Namibian last year, indicate that employees requested a salary increase of 7% across the board.

"The council received a proposal request for salary increments of 12% from the shop steward in terms of a recognition agreement between the Oshakati Town Council and the Namibia Public Workers Union.

"The negotiation committee was mandated to negotiate between 4 and 6% salary increments, taking into account council's financial position in terms of sustainability.

"However, after a lengthy negotiation, the two teams agreed on a 7% salary increment across the board, subject to ministerial approval in terms of section 27 (1) (c) (ii) (bb) of the Local Authorities Act," council documents indicate.

Documents also show that initially, council proposed to increase water tariffs by 4%, however, the Oshana Regional Council advised for 3,5%.

According to the documents, the Oshakati Town Council's highest source of income is expected to come from the sale of water, at N$55 million, assessment rates at N$30 million, sales of erven at N$24,8, refuse removal at N$15 million and sewerage fees at N$8,4 million.

Hango told The Namibian yesterday that the council did not wish to source the 7% salary increment from municipal tariffs, saying the tariff hike was informed by NamWater's decision to increase its bulk water supply.