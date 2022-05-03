South Africa: Bogopane-Zulu, Stakeholders Continue Relief Efforts in KZN

3 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Social Development Deputy Minister, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, will today return to Mzinyathi, Ethekwini in KwaZulu-Natal to continue offering support and relief to those affected by the recent devastating floods.

The Deputy Minister in partnership with stakeholders initially visited Mzinyathi on Saturday to deliver food parcels, dignity packs and water.

In a statement on Monday, the Social Development department said that the shelter she visited - which houses 20 families - is one of the community members' incomplete garage.

"More than 30 families have been displaced in the area since the devastating floods washed their homes away. Others were able to seek accommodation with neighbours and relatives while others had nowhere to go," the department said.

Community members expressed their frustration with the current situation including the fact that they have no clean drinking water.

"We feel like we are forgotten. It looks like everyone has been receiving assistance," community member, Thandi Khanyile, told department officials.

Community members were, however, grateful for the contribution the Deputy Minister made in terms in ensuring that they had clean drinking water and food to eat.

Bogopane-Zulu will be in the area along with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to hand over more food parcels and blankets to families.

