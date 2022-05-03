South Africa: Relief for Some at the Pumps

Some motorists will feel some relief at the fuel pumps from tomorrow when the price of all grades of petrol decreases.

This, however, will not extend to diesel, paraffin or gas consumers with all of those expected to increase.

The expected fuel and gas tariffs adjustments for May are:

A 12c decrease in all grades of petrol

Diesel 0.05% Sulphur is expected to increase by 98c per litre

An increase of 92c per litre is expected for diesel 0.005% Sulphur

Wholesale illuminating paraffin is on the up by at least 79c

The retail price for illuminating paraffin will increase by some R1,49

The Maximum LP Gas retail price will go up by at least 69c per kilogram.

This means that a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs R21.96 will now cost R21.84 as of Wednesday.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe explained that several factors have contributed to the price adjustments.

"The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 109.37 US Dollars (USD) to 104.78 USD during the period under review.

"The average international product prices of petrol decreased while diesel and Illuminating Paraffin increased during the period under review. This is because there is still a shortage of diesel supply which is due to lower exports from Russia as a major exporter of distillate fuel, low inventories globally as well as higher demand for distillates," he said.

The Minister also announced that the implementation of revised zones differentials into the price of fuel will become effective as of Wednesday.

"The annual adjustments to road transport tariffs applicable in petrol, diesel and [illuminating paraffin] price structures will range from a decrease of 33.4 c/l in Gordonia South Magisterial District Pricing Zone to an increase of 3.0 c/l (Zone 9C-Gauteng).

"The primary transport tariffs applicable to the transport of petrol and diesel mainly by means of the pipeline network will increase. Because of the different transport tariff adjustments to be effective on [Wednesday], price changes to similar products will differ in the 54 Magisterial District Pricing Zones," he said.