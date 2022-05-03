Zimbabwe: Two Juveniles Drown While Fishing in Disused Pit

3 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

TWO male juveniles aged seven and nine drowned while fishing at an abandoned pit over the weekend.

The incident occurred at Supersands Retreat farm on Saturday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

"On April 30, 2022, ZRP Waterfalls recorded a case of drowning where two juveniles aged seven and nine drowned in a disused pit at Supersands Retreat Farm, Harare," said Nyathi.

It was alleged that the two victims, together with another juvenile aged 10, were fishing at a disused pit when one of them slipped into the pit and went underwater.

"The second victim drowned while trying to rescue the first victim," added Nyathi

Police retrieved the two bodies of the victims and referred them to Sally Mugabe Hospital for post-mortem.

