South Africa: Immigrants Fear for Lives As Kidnapping for Ransom Spikes in Eastern Cape

analysis

Hawks say they are investigating 14 cases, mainly in rural areas of the province.

The Hawks are investigating 14 cases of immigrants kidnapped for ransom in the past few months in the Eastern Cape. The victims are usually owners of businesses such as hardware stores and spaza shops in small towns.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said most of the cases were in rural areas. Its East London office is investigating cases of such kidnappings in Ngqamakhwe, Komani and Msobomvu (in Butterworth), three in Willowvale, and one in Duncan Village, East London. The Mthatha office is investigating kidnappings in Tsomo, Cofimvaba, Port St Johns and Mthatha, and three in Ngcobo.

Mgolodela said the Hawks have arrested four suspects linked to one case and the matter is before court.

Originally from Pakistan, an Mthatha-based businessman in Slovo Park, tells a dramatic story. "It was on Sunday 6 March around 9am, when these guys came into the store, pulled out guns and took all the staff hostage."

Six of his employees were South Africans.

The robbers took all the money in the till. Then they demanded the keys to his bakkie. They forced only the two employees who are Pakistani to go...