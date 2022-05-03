South Africa: Immigrants Fear for Lives As Kidnapping for Ransom Spikes in Eastern Cape

3 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Johnnie Isaac

Hawks say they are investigating 14 cases, mainly in rural areas of the province.

The Hawks are investigating 14 cases of immigrants kidnapped for ransom in the past few months in the Eastern Cape. The victims are usually owners of businesses such as hardware stores and spaza shops in small towns.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said most of the cases were in rural areas. Its East London office is investigating cases of such kidnappings in Ngqamakhwe, Komani and Msobomvu (in Butterworth), three in Willowvale, and one in Duncan Village, East London. The Mthatha office is investigating kidnappings in Tsomo, Cofimvaba, Port St Johns and Mthatha, and three in Ngcobo.

Mgolodela said the Hawks have arrested four suspects linked to one case and the matter is before court.

Originally from Pakistan, an Mthatha-based businessman in Slovo Park, tells a dramatic story. "It was on Sunday 6 March around 9am, when these guys came into the store, pulled out guns and took all the staff hostage."

Six of his employees were South Africans.

The robbers took all the money in the till. Then they demanded the keys to his bakkie. They forced only the two employees who are Pakistani to go...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X