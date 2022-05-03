Tanzania: Journalists Tasked to Write for Change

JOURNALISTS in the country have been challenged to effectively use their profession to write for change, especially during this era of digital journalism.

Speaking during a meeting with media stakeholders in Arusha on Monday ahead of the World Press Freedom Day to be held today, the Director of Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA), Dr Rose Reuben said the digital age require news outlets and journalists to adapt and completely change the status quo on how they report and distribute the news.

She said ahead of the World Press Freedom Day, the stakeholders who gathered in Arusha have been discussing various issues, especially the opportunities and challenges facing media freedom in Tanzania and Africa in general.

According to Dr Reuben, the discussion dwelt on digital challenges because it is an issue that affects the professionalism of journalists and society due to the current mushrooming of online journalism.

"There has been an increase of groups called citizen journalists, who write their stories which are consumed by the public and sometimes, they are more powerful than those produced by the mainstream media houses.

"This trend poses a challenge for professional journalists that demands a change of approach... but journalism remains journalism because it is a profession," she said.

Moreover, Dr Reuben said during the past two days they discussed how technological growth affects journalism, the direction of various journalism laws, the interests of journalists and the challenges faced by women journalists.

"It is time for us (journalists) to write for change during these times of digital challenges, where mis-information runs rampant, and truthful, unbiased journalism has never been more critical. It is us professional journalists who can change social attitudes towards journalism," she added.

She said the way society consumes news and content has changed dramatically in the last three decades, because the internet has allowed people to easily connect to one another in seconds.

In this way, she said, journalists no longer need to wait until the papers print to get eyes on their reporting, instead utilising the ability to instantly write, record and distribute but the challenge has remained on the kind of contents that are being released for the public to consume.

"The journalism of 1980s is outdated and now we are in 2022, where we have to write for change, if we write for change, we will change ourselves, our citizens will change, our governments will change and our profession will be respected," said Dr Rose.

Introducing the guests who attended the event, the Chairman of the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) Mr Deodatus Balile said it is the first time for Tanzania to host the event that involves media and development stakeholders from 54 African countries.

Mr Balile mentioned the participants as, Africa Editors Forum, Eastern Africa Editors Society, Tanzania Editors Forum, Editors from Zanzibar, Ethiopia Editors Guild, Uganda Editors Guild, Kenya Editors Guild and Google representatives, African Union Commission, TTCL Corporation, Internews, Vodacom and NMB.

Others are Legal and Human Right Centre, National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), GSM Group, Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), ASAS Group of Companies and Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA).

The list also has Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA),

Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA), Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), TAMWA and TWAWEZA.

Other partners are Legal Service Facilities, Tanzania Media Foundation, TDO, UTTC, ELIMIKA, MISA Tanzania, European Union (EU), Southern African Development Community (SADC), Jamii Forums, University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), UNESCO, USAID and Nukta Africa.