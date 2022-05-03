Uganda: "Some Government Officials Are Working With Our Enemies" - Mubaje

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubaje, has blamed elements in government for the continued disunity amongst Muslims saying the government is directly supporting one faction over the other.

The mufti was addressing Muslims who attended Eid prayers at Old Kampala Mosque with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja in attendance.

"Muslims are ready for unity but some government officials are against it and support the ones who divide us. They are given gifts, they are praised and at the end of the day will be seen as a recognisable institution," he said.

He explained that unity among Muslims will not happen unless the government support only Uganda Muslim supreme council as the only body that can unit Islam

Mubaje explained that although Muslims have internal problems which they have been trying to solve, all efforts to unite Muslims are made impossible by some forces within government who support different sections to achieve their personal, political and economic agendas.

"Government should support Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, if they really want Muslims to unite because Muslims are willing [to unite]," he said, adding that on several times some government officials have been seen supporting factions by offering them money and official recognition hence giving them strength to do whatever they want.

However, in her defence, Nabbanja said the car delivered to the Supreme Mufti in Kibuli was a government gift and not intended to foster disunity among Muslims.

Nabbanja said she didn't know that her visit to Kibuli projected a picture of divisions among Muslims, noting that as a leader, she is striving to ensure that there is harmony among Muslims.

"I was the one who went to Kibuli but we have freedom of worship. The gifts came from the cabinet and I just delivered them. I don't know whether I committed a sin by doing so.If I did wrong I ask Allah to forgive me, "she said.

Last month, a delegation of Muslim leaders led by Mubaje met President Museveni at State House Entebbe to report to him about their success in the reconciliation efforts that started over five years ago.

In the meeting, the mufti said there was an agreement reached between the factions but the Kibuli based faction distanced itself from the purported ongoing unity and reconciliation efforts.