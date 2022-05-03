Tanzania: Police Nabs Five Suspects for Murder of School Teacher

MWANZA Regional Police are holding five people suspected for killing Bwiru Girls Secondary School teacher --Mr Ambrose Mapembegashi.

The late Mapembegashi was found dead after being hit by a sharp object on the head.

Elaborating on the incident, Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) Ramadhan Ng'anzi said the murder took place on April 29th this year at around 2200 hours at the late teacher's residence in Pasiansi Ward.

"Criminals entered the home of the deceased situated within the school and carried out the murder. They also made away with several properties including Television namely Itel model A243LAE and a subwoofer of Sea Piano Model SP 661," Mr Nga'nzi said.

He named the arrested suspects as Justine Lucas and Daniel Edward who are residents of Bwiru Ward, Mr Paschal Nyamhanga-a resident of Kitangiri Ward, Mr Hussein Swalehe a resident of Jiwe Kuu and Mr Elias Jonas of Bwiru village. He said the suspects were arrested with the property in question in Kitangiri, Nyasaka and Bwiru Wards.

He said once investigations would be completed, all the suspects will be taken to court.

In another incident, the Mwanza Regional Police Force is holding some 68 illegal immigrants, who are from Ethiopia for allegedly entering the country without a permit.

Nga'nzi said they arrested them on April 29th at 1130 pm in Sanjo Village at Usagara Ward in Misungwi District after tip off from citizens.

"We were able to arrest 68 illegal immigrants, who are of Ethiopian nationality aged between 14-25 years," Nga'nzi said.

He said the illegal immigrants were being held alongside a Tanzania woman named, Ms Tarica Alex, who was said to have been aiding them to enter the country without valid documents.