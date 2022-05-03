Tanzania: Zanzibar Embarks On Climate Change Mitigation

DESPITE the government of Zanzibar working with stakeholders to address Climate change impacts in the island, mitigating its effects and lessening threats must still be done.

This was said in the House of Representatives by the Minister of State- Office of the First Vice- President (HIV/ADS, Environment and Anti-drugs) Ms Harusi Said Suleiman, when presenting her ministry's 2022/2023 budget estimates.

She informed the House that already there are climate change programmes being implemented to ensure effects- mainly soil/beach erosion and rise of sea water levels in various areas of the Unguja and Pemba are addressed.

"Our plans include construction of barriers to hold back rising seas water from entering and sweeping residential and farm land areas. The move will also help to prevent soil erosion. At least 28 areas have been identified, where construction of the barriers will be done," the minister said, insisting that the construction of artificial structures as sea walls is necessary.

She named some of the affected areas as Bwefum and Kizimkazi in Unguja Island, while in Pemba Island the areas are Sipwese, Kojani, Msuka and Kisiwa Panza, adding that some graveyards have been washed away by the rising seawaters.

"Other mitigation measures underway include massive tree planning in all districts, which in a way protect water sources, and conducting 'Vulnerability Assessment' to get an update record about the impact of climate on ecology and the traditional or Artisanal fishing (consists of various small-scale, low-technology, low-capital, fishing practices undertaken by individual fishing households).

"To take steps to combat climate change is a must for us as a country," she said, adding that a warmer ocean and rising sea levels threaten the way people live along the world's coasts.