Tanzania: Unesco Appeals for Efforts to Advance Access to Information

3 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has called upon members of states, technology companies, media community and the society in general to play a great role in protecting journalists for the advancement of access to information.

Speaking during the commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day on Tuesday in Arusha, the UNESCO representative, Professor Herbert izen said the vast growth of digital journalism, though helpful in informing people on what happens around the world, has put journalist's lives at risk.

"The digital era has put media workers and their sources at greater risks of being targeted and attacked, expression of hatred against journalist have spiraled affecting women journalist," Prof Izen said

He equally said that Technological advances should be underpinned by respect for freedom, privacy and the safety of journalists emphasizing that social media networks should play a bigger role in doing that.

Meanwhile, Mr Izen praised Tanzania and cited it as one of the country's that has made progress in promoting and implementing the freedom of press and expression.

"Hosting the event in Tanzania is an excellent choice. "This country Tanzania has made significant progress in advancing press freedom, freedom of expression and access to information," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X