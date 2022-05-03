Tanzania: Unesco Appeals for Efforts to Advance Access to Information

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has called upon members of states, technology companies, media community and the society in general to play a great role in protecting journalists for the advancement of access to information.

Speaking during the commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day on Tuesday in Arusha, the UNESCO representative, Professor Herbert izen said the vast growth of digital journalism, though helpful in informing people on what happens around the world, has put journalist's lives at risk.

"The digital era has put media workers and their sources at greater risks of being targeted and attacked, expression of hatred against journalist have spiraled affecting women journalist," Prof Izen said

He equally said that Technological advances should be underpinned by respect for freedom, privacy and the safety of journalists emphasizing that social media networks should play a bigger role in doing that.

Meanwhile, Mr Izen praised Tanzania and cited it as one of the country's that has made progress in promoting and implementing the freedom of press and expression.

"Hosting the event in Tanzania is an excellent choice. "This country Tanzania has made significant progress in advancing press freedom, freedom of expression and access to information," he said.