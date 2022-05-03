Tanzania: Tz Prisons Claim to See Light At Tunnel End

REJUVENATED Tanzania Prisons have declared that they want to get maximum points in their remaining NBC Premier League matches to intensify their chances of escaping possible relegation.

The Mbeya-based side were 1-0 victors against Polisi Tanzania at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya over the weekend, results which lifted them to the 13th slot on the table with 22 points.

It was a sweet home triumph which came timely as they need to stamp tangible results in order to keep ascending the league ladders as the season approaches its third quarter.

After enjoying a chain of home matches, Tanzania Prisons will now play three back to back away matches with their first task being against Mbeya Kwanza at Majimaji Stadium in Songea on Sunday.

Thereafter, they will have a long trip to Dar es Salaam ready to face the current leaders Young Africans at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city before heading to Lindi to play Namungo on May 20th.

At a post-match briefing, the team's Head Coach Patrick Odhiambo named teamwork as an important ingredient which is helping them to have good results in their recent league encounters.

"Previously, we lacked teamwork spirit but now everything is well though the league is very tough and we thank God for his mercy on us. We now want to gather a maximum three points or one point from each game coming up," he said.

His Polisi Tanzania colleague, Malale Hamsini said they only lacked good luck on the day as his players did whatever necessary to stamp a win and annex vital three points.

"We have lost and our focus is on the next game. The league is very tough because from the third slot to the bottom of the table, teams are having a small point gap with each other as such, the most important thing is to keep fighting," he said.

The loss placed Polisi Tanzania at the eighth place on the log with 25 points from 21 games, only four points inferior to the third- placed Namungo who have 29 points in the bag.