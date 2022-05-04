Nigeria: Insecurity - Sokoto Governor Commends Buhari, Nigerian Army for Establishing New Barracks

Mr Tambuwal said peace is gradually returning to troubled areas in the state following the efforts of the army and other security agents in clearing them of bandits.

The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has commended President Muhammad Buhari and the Nigerian Army for establishing an army barrack in the eastern part of the state.

The army barrack, stationed in Isa local government area, will serve the eastern part of the state and will help to tackle the security challenges in areas such as Sabon Birni, Goronyo, Wurno, Rabah, Illela and Gwadabawa.

Sokoto, like in other areas in Nigeria's North-west region, is convulsing under the attacks by gunmen locally called bandits, who attack mostly rural communities and travellers.

These bandits have been blamed for killing thousands of people. They have also abducted many more in what is shaping to become one of the worst kidnap-for-ransom syndicates in the history of the country.

In the face of the failure of the government to protect residents of the area, many communities have set up vigilante groups to protect residents from attacks by bandits but this has worsened the security challenges in the area as it has given rise to an explosion of tit-for-tat killings between the bandits (who are mostly of Fulani extraction) and the vigilante groups set up by the majority Hausa communities in the area.

The governor's spokesperson, Muhammadu Bello, said Mr Tambuwal made the commendation Tuesday morning when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Farouk Yahaya at the council chamber of the Government House, Sokoto.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"According to the Governor, with the establishment of the barrack at the area the security challenges bedevilling the eastern flank of the state under the siege of marauders will be solved.

"He assured that in order to complement the efforts of the Federal Government his administration will plough more resources to assisting the personnel that will be deployed in the area" the statement added.

Mr Tambuwal said peace is gradually returning to troubled areas in the state following the efforts of the army and other security agents in clearing them of bandits.

In his address, Mr Yahaya said he was in the state for a routine operational visit to evaluate the activities of the army in the North-east and North-west zones.

He also said he will perform a groundbreaking ceremony for the establishment of the army barrack. He said the state government donated the land for building the new barracks.