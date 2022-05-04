Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 13 New Infections Amidst Eid Celebration

3 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

With no fatalities recorded, the disease control centre noted that the death toll still stands at 3,143 cases.

On Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 13 additional COVID-19 infections, after three days of no reports.

The latest update released Tuesday morning by the NCDC indicates that the infections were recorded on Eid day across three states of the federation.

With the latest figure, the total infections in the country have now increased to 255,766 from 255,753 reported when the country last recorded 37 infections three days ago.

With no fatalities recorded, the disease control centre noted that the death toll still stands at 3,143 cases.

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, Nigeria's epicentre of the disease, topped the infection chart with five cases.

Kaduna and Rivers States reported four infections each.

With no backlog of discharges recorded, NCDC also noted that a total of 249,914 have now been discharged nationwide.

The NCDC added that five states: Abia, Delta, FCT, Kano and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Monday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X