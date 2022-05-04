Nigeria: MKO Abiola's Son Urges Buhari to Investigate Father's Death

Portrait of M. K. O. Abiola from his 1993 Presidential campaign.

The young Abiola said this via his Twitter handle @AbdulMKO on Tuesday.

A bdul Abiola, one of the sons of the late MKO Abiola has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of his father.

The young Abiola said this via his Twitter handle @AbdulMKO on Tuesday.

Mr Abiola said that it was time for Nigerians to know the truth as to the circumstances that led to the death of his father, adding that “the President should look into the archives”.

This, he said, would help the President to unravel the mystery behind the death of the late MKO, stressing that it was only such move that would bring about justice.

"It's time for the Nigerian people to know the Truth as to what happened in the post-June 12, 1993 Elections.

"And also, what led to the death of MKO Abiola and Kudirat Abiola and other unsung heroes.

"I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to look into our country archives for justice to prevail," he said.

Background

Mr Abiola was the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections but his election was annulled by the then military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

Mr Abiola, however, declared himself as the President in what was called Epetedo declaration, but was subsequently arrested by the government of late General, Sani Abacha, the then head of state.

President Buhari had also posthumously honoured Mr Abiola with GCFR, which is the highest title in the land and the exclusive preserved of the President of Nigeria.

Mr Buhari also declared June 12 as Democracy Day against May 29 which was initially day it was being celebrated.

June 12

Premium Times reported how the day (June 12) has now become a 'milestone' for historians and political analysts to pinpoint when xraying the political sojourn of Africa's most populous country.

Mr Abiola, even in death, has become the face of that political era. Analysts also believe the philanthropist serves as a symbol of Nigeria's democratic experiences arising from the upheavals of that year.

"Nigeria's history, when passed down to posterity, will not be complete without the tale of a man who was born in was born into penury, but strove to succeed in business and politics," our report read in part.