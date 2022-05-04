Nigeria: NAHCON Urges Intending Pilgrims On Timely Payment of 2022 Hajj Fare

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has advised intending pilgrims to ensure timely payment of 2022 Hajj fare, saying it will enable the management in determining the number of pilgrims the Commission would be making arrangements for.

The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, made the appeal in his Eid-el-Fitr message, stating that the preparation for a successful pilgrimage had reached an advanced stage, essentially with critical partners and service providers.

He also used the opportunity to roll out new operational guidelines and restrictions for managers and pilgrims in order to check avoidable increases in fares as the 2022 pilgrimage approaches.

Though the Commission was yet to release the final fare for this year's exercise, the hajj managers in the country had issued a tentative sum of N2.5 million for each intending pilgrim, considering exchange rate and increase in Saudi Arabia's VAT and service charges.

Hassan, therefore, urged prompt payment to hasten documentation and airlifting of pilgrims.

"I would like to reassure our intending pilgrims and other stakeholders that NAHCON has reached a significant preparatory stage with critical partners essential to the success of Hajj operations.

"Similarly, the Commission is exploring every possible window to minimize the inevitable increase in Hajj fare. It is in the light of this that I urge our intending pilgrims and other stakeholders to reciprocate NAHCON's effort through timely payment of dues as soon as the final fare for Hajj 2022 is announced.

"A timely move in this direction will help management in determining the number of pilgrims the Commission would be making arrangements for, which is an important paradigm for a successful Hajj," the NAHCON boss said.

He expressed optimism that the "Hajj 2022 will be a success if we resolve to collectively contribute our quota towards attaining a hitch-free pilgrimage."