Nigeria: UK Firm Targets 70 Million Nigerians in $500m Medical, Hospitality Investment

A United Kingdom (UK) based firm, HP Kapital Limited and the FHT Ventures Plc yesterday in Abuja, unveiled a multi-billion-naira development - driven intervention plans.

The firms said their target was to empower 70 million youths in Nigeria and put an end to medical tourism by wealthy Nigerians. .

The Chairman of HP Kapital UK, Mr. Nandishwar Kaushal, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja.

He said $500 million had been sourced from the World Bank and other global development institutions as take-off fund.

He explained that the entire plan was all about rebuilding Nigeria by making necessary interventions in critical areas like youth unemployment and medical tourism.

Kaushal said, "Nigeria for several years now, has not been fully supported the way it deserves, particularly in the area of youth empowerment or engagement in World class medical centres where any form of health challenge could be attended to.

"In addressing the challenges in the two areas mentioned, hectares of land have been secured in Abuja, Lagos, Bauchi, Enugu and Niger states for the establishment of world class hospitals and tertiary institutions with technology and skills - driven curriculum.

"The Hospitals in plan would be anchored on self - sustainability in terms of electricity supply and operationally holistic in terms of medical and health care service delivery with inclusion of natural herbal medicine.

"For the teeming unemployed youths in the country, empowerment programmes in the areas of Agriculture, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) among others, will be carried out.

"About 10 million youths will become entrepreneurs while 60 million others would be gainfully engaged.

"The intervention plan will also help government at various levels to practically address the 20 million housing deficit in the country with building of affordable houses for the needy," he said.

Making further explanations to the intervention plans, the Chairman of FHT Ventures, Mr. Olubunmi Faboro said required collaborations with relevant government agencies had been established.

"Relevant government agencies have been contacted and keyed into the plans," he said.

Disclosing the level of such collaborations, Mr. Osita Opara, a chartered broker and projects coordinator for the intervention plans, said 18 hectares of land had been secured for the World Class Hospital at the Guzape area of Abuja.

He added that additional 13 hectares of land had also been secured in the Guzape extension, for hotels, malls and offices.

Others, according to him, were, 30 hectares of land in Lagos, 1.7 hectares of land in Central Business District Abuja for the building of a 22-Storey structure with residential , hotel and offices.

"No issue with land allocations as far as the planned intervention projects are concerned," he said.

The President of Youth Coalition in Nigeria, Ambassador Abdulmumini Ibrahim was at the World press conference on behalf of 70 million Nigerian Youth .