Nigeria: Security Agencies Didn't Follow Up Measures I Initiated in 2015 - El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has said the military and other security agencies did not follow up the steps he took in 2015 when he assumed office to ensure law and order in the state.

In spite of the current security challenges, el-Rufai appealed to the people of the state to farm massively this year to reduce hunger and the escalating prices of foodstuff.

The governor said his administration was aware that in some places, farmers had been attacked, abducted, or even killed on their fields and assured them that the activities of bandits were being tackled.

El-Rufai gave the assurance when His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, paid him the traditional Hawan Bariki visit in Zaria yesterday.

The governor thanked God for witnessing the Eid-el-Fitr celebration but noted that "citizens in some of our communities fasted and worshipped amidst lingering fears and anxiety about their security."

"The Kaduna State government continues to do everything it can to mobilise and support the federal security agencies to defeat the terrorists and criminals that menace our people," he added.

The governor also listed measures that the state government has been taking in tackling insecurity in the state since he assumed office in 2015.

El-Rufai said, "My first official action as governor on 29th May, 2015, was to summon an emergency meeting of the State Security Council which held on 30 May 2015, with the specific purpose of identifying the security threats across the state and finding answers to address them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"One outcome of that meeting was the decision to collaborate with the governors of the other states in the North-west and Niger State to fund a joint military operation to clear the Kamuku-Kuyambana forest swathes in the Birnin Gwari axis of cattle rustlers hibernating in the ranges that cover Niger, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara States," he said.

El-Rufai however lamented, "while this action decimated the criminals, it is a matter for regret that the necessary follow up operations were not sustained by the security agencies."

He reiterated that Kaduna State remains "convinced that comprehensive, simultaneous military and security operation in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Plateau and Niger states is vital to stopping the terrorists and reasserting the authority of the Nigerian state in the ungoverned spaces.

"We created a specialised Ministry of Internal Security, and we continue to support the federal security agencies with logistics and other resources. We are engaging the highest echelons of government and the security structure in resolute action to protect the lives, liberty and livelihoods of our people," he said.

The governor pointed out that criminal elements are being assisted by a network of informants in many communities, adding that the traditional institutions should mobilise their networks to expose them and support the security forces with local intelligence.

El-Rufai however called on citizens to participate in the process of selecting candidates for the 2023 general election "and to make it a peaceful exercise in the freedom of choice."