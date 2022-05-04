Liberia: Boakai Repeats Threat Ahead of By-Election

Former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, now Standard Bearer of the ex-ruling Unity Party re-echoes threat here that there will be no by-election in Lofa County if UP's candidate is not on the ballot.

The National Elections Commission has scheduled senatorial by-election in Lofa for 10th May to fill vacant seat created by the criminal trial and conviction of Senator-elect Brownie Samukai and others for misappropriation of soldiers' money totaling over One Million United States Dollars, while serving as Minister of Defense during the Sirleaf administration.

VP Boakai's Unity Party which broke away from the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) was taken before the NEC by the embattled chairman of the Liberty Party Musa Hassan Bility, who petitioned the electoral commission not to qualify the UP to contest in elections because of existing CPP law that bars a constituent party from independently fielding a candidate in an election.

The NEC upheld the petition, but the UP ran to the Supreme Court, where it is now as date for the pending by-election draws near.

But Boakai, who hails from Lofa, laments that this is too much for the Lofa people, having seen the UP candidate Samukai that won the senatorial seat in December 2021 disqualified from taking office due to his conviction and now the party risks similar fate before the High Court.

Joseph N. Boakai accuses the Weah administration of politically exploiting the people of Lofa County and the Unity Party.

"I repeat, that there will be no by-election in Lofa County if the Unity Party candidate is not on the ballot, for too long the CDC- led government under President Weah has continued to take advantage of the Unity Party and the people of Lofa County", the former Vice President says.

He reiterated the threat here on Monday, May 2, 2022, during observance of International Labour Day held at the Liberia Labour Congress in Gardnersville along the Japan Freeway.

He alleges that the Weah government continues to intimidate and harass the former ruling party, including the people of Lofa County.

Boakai: "I'm sure you all are following the case involving the so-called CPP framework documents which is in court, and as a law-abiding citizen, I will go and state the truth that you all know me for." He was making reference to the ongoing trial of the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, who is accused of tampering with the CPP Framework document, a charge Cummings has repeatedly denied.

However, turning to the Labor Day celebration, Mr. Boakai notes that every time workers complain about salaries, healthy working environment but yet their cry falls on deaf ears.

He says discrimination are workplaces continue to put serious challenge on mothers and fathers, who must feed their families from their mingle salary under unfavorable conditions.

According to the ex-VP, discrimination against persons living with disability has not been addressed relative to employment, adding "On this day we reflect about the trauma that many of you face; some have been sexually harassed with impunity and their bosses take advantage of them, while they are afraid to report them as a result of fear to losing their jobs."

Ambassador Boakai, who is expected to appear in court to answer questions as requested by state prosecutors, has finally received a subpoena from the Monrovia City Court, weeks after it was issued.

The Unity Party Standard Bearer would be appearing as a state witness for the government here against his opposition colleague, Alexander Cummings, and two other leaders of the Alternative National Congress, for alleged forgery and criminal conspiracy.

"The Office of the Standard Bearer of the Unity Party has officially received and signed for a subpoena from the Monrovia City Court to testify in the ongoing Framework Document alteration allegation case," UP Secretary-General Mohammed (Mo) Ali wrote on his Facebook page recently.

Meanwhile, the President of the Liberia Labour Congress Mr. Mulbah Johnson expresses concern about the wave of mysterious deaths and disappearances of citizens, including dismal performance of the government.

"We at the Liberia Labor Congress are very much concerned about some unfortunate and evil occurrences that are unfolding in the country and we're calling on the government to move robustly by taking concrete actions to put the situation under control", he urges.

He points to secret killings sometimes involving workers and their families without arrest of any suspect, the lack of electricity at the Roberts International Airport, among others.

Mr. Johnson further laments the lack of basic and affordable healthcare services and government's failure to regulate cost of basic commodities as among factors contributing to the stagnation of the country.