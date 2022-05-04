Liberia: MAP Liberia Holds First Annual Forum

The Multi-Actor Platform on Land Governance and Responsible Agricultural Investment in Liberia (MAP Liberia Land Platform) holds the first Annual Forum: conducts in-depth review of its governance structure, finalizes key products, and outlines new paths for advanced collaboration.

Since its establishment in 2018, the platform has grown with some major achievements such as the establishment of a functional secretariat that includes the Liberia Land Authority, the formation of four thematic areas and corresponding working groups, and contribution toward the passage of Liberia's progressive Land Rights Act.

The achievements also include strengthening the civil society organizations (CSOs) Working Group on Land Reform to develop an advocacy strategy, developing a draft country strategy and communication strategy and successfully hosting Liberia's first major National Land Conference, among others.

According to a press release, on 29 April 2022, some actors of the MAP Liberia Land Platform met in the City of Ganta, Nimba County on the occasion marking the first Annual Forum of the MAP.

The meeting was meant to basically reflect progress made and challenges encountered, and better plan for the future: review, finalize and adopt key documents/products, agree of definite organs of the platform's governance structure and outline new paths for advanced collaboration.

MAP Liberia has expressed many thanks to the distinguished delegates, who were able to review and finalize the different products in line with the specific objectives of the MAP.

Key products finalized at the Ganta forum are Membership Guidelines, Criteria for Steering Committee Formation and Organization structure and TORs for the different layers of the MAP Platform.

During the MAP Annual Forum, major milestones achieved over the years were presented and celebrated by delegates, the platform's governance structures were debated and finalized together with TORs for the different layers of the platform.

Also, strong interlinks were established between and among the different structures, a clear and simple criteria/policy on membership adopted by the actors, criteria for steering committee formation endorsed and concrete next steps were defined.

Importantly too, general experiences and lessons learned during the period were shared by MAP stakeholders, and recorded/documented for advanced implementation.

Following deliberations at the forum, it was concluded that the MAP secretariat will go to work in cleaning the various documents/products by incorporating the valuable contributions received from the delegates.

A follow-up meeting will be convened between May - June 2022, to present final copies of the products for endorsement. The meeting will include all the co-conveners, potential steering committee members, the general membership and those playing facilitating roles on the MAP.